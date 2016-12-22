Staff rooms used to ease bed shortage at Walsall Manor Hospital

Frontline staff at Walsall Manor Hospital are losing rest rooms as trust bosses look to make space for more patient beds.

An employee has branded the decision to take away the facilities as ‘disgusting’.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust has confirmed the conversions are taking place to create five extra single rooms to help meet increasing demand for services at the hospital, particularly during the busy winter period.

The changes were revealed by a staff member, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Contacting the Express & Star he said: “I know that there is a shortage of beds, but it’s not really fair on us to get rid of these staff rooms.

“I think it’s disgusting. And I notice that none of the staff rooms in the corporate part of the hospital are getting converted.”

The rooms gave staff somewhere to make hot drinks and use the microwave during hectic shifts.

Staff have been advised that they can use the hospital’s restaurant, outside space and some remaining rest rooms on other wards instead.

The trust has described these staff rest rooms as ‘under-used clinical areas’, and say that the changes are bringing them back into full use for patients who need general medical care.

Mark Sinclair, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s lead director for estates and facilities, said: “Patients’ health, safety and wellbeing are our priority and we are always looking at ways of making the best use possible of the space available, working with staff to do so.

“We have converted some unused clinical areas, that were being used as staff rest rooms, and some office space to help create extra capacity for patients, allowing us provide five extra side rooms across our general medical wards.

“We recognise that staff need somewhere to take a break and come out of their busy ward environment and there are a number of areas across the Manor Hospital site where they can do so.

“Staff can also share the space that is available on other wards.

“The areas were decommissioned last month and work has been underway to ensure they are kitted out with the equipment and fittings that are needed.

"The extra beds should be ready for use later this week. We’d like to thank staff for their patience.”