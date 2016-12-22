Call for health investigation as 93 Walsall children test positive for HIV

A former Walsall health chief has called for an urgent investigation into revelations that dozens of children in in the borough have been diagnosed with HIV in the last three years.

A total of 93 youngsters aged between 13 and 15 have tested positive for the virus between the start of 2014 and March this year, while more than 1,000 children have been tested for sexually transmitted diseases since 2013, figures have revealed.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust has confirmed that where there was a risk of wider harm individual confidentiality may have to be breached.

Walsall Councillor Rose Martin, who formerly oversaw public health in the borough, said the situation had to be sorted out straight away, describing the revelation as terrible.

She declared health chiefs needed to know who the sexual partners were of any child who had tested positive.

Children as young as 10 have been tested in the last four years while figures showed the problem of underage sex has gotten worse throughout the period.

The figures have been revealed by a Freedom of Information request submitted to Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

The results showed that between the start of 2013 and March 2016, a total of 1,095 children under the age of 16 had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Out of those 10 fell into the age category of 10 to 12, 51 were aged 13, 256 were aged 14 and 777 were aged 15.

The figures also showed the amount of children being tested had increased over the period with a total of 233 in 2013, 368 in 2014 and 428 in 2015.

Although the initial figures for 2016, which stated there had been 66 tests between January and March, display the lowest average tests-per-month – 22 – since 2013. In the entire period 57 children tested positive for an STD.

Walsall councillor Rose Martin, a Conservative who served as leader for public health when the authority was Tory-controlled, declared sex education needed to improve.

She said: “It surprises me we are still having such a lot of children who seem to have underage sex. That does surprise me.

“Children need to be well educated and made aware of the risks so they can make informed choices for the future.

"We all need to help each other address this – parents, schools, the NHS.”

The FoI requested separate figures for how many children had been diagnosed with HIV in the period. The response confirmed 93 teenagers aged between 13 and 15 had tested positive since 2014 – none in 2013.

While the most common cause of transmitting the disease is through unprotected sex, it can also be passed on through use of contaminated syringes or from mother to baby during pregnancy, birth or breastfeeding.

Responding to the numbers Councillor Martin said: “That is tragic, terrible. Those numbers are alarming.

“Public health need to investigate this and find out who these kids have had sex with.

“It needs to be sorted out straight away, but obviously in confidence.”

Council chiefs on the now Labour-Liberal Democrat-ran authority, were unable to comment on the issue.

The trust confirmed tests were carried out confidentially at their services including Walsall Centre for Sexual Health on Pleck Road and the Hatherton Centre, but stated confidentiality may need to be breached in cases where there was a risk of wider harm.

A spokeswoman said: “Young people between the age of 13 and 16 are provided with the opportunity for a confidential service as those over the age of 16 are.

"These young people are advised their confidentiality may need to be broken if they inform us of something that puts either themselves or another person at risk.

“Any persons under 13 would not be seen in the general clinic – arrangements would be made to see them in a more age-appropriate department.”