DX Freight Essington plan: New public meeting on controversial super-hub bid for village

Villagers in Essington are to hold a public meeting next month as they continue to battle to block plans for a freight firm's super-hub in the village.

DX Freight wants to combine its two current bases in the Black Country into one larger scale premises in South Staffordshire.

Residents thought their fight was over earlier this year when DX Freight's plans were rejected by South Staffordshire District Council planning bosses.

However, as well as appealing the original decision, bosses at the freight firm have submitted revised and scaled down plans for the hub.

The firm has said if they cannot have this site in Essington, a former brickworks off Hobnock Road, then they will move their operation, currently based in Willenhall, out of the Black Country and into Coventry or Rugby - putting 550 jobs at risk.

In response to the new plans, a public meeting is being held on Thursday January 12 at Essington Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Councillor David Clifft, a South Staffordshire councillor and the chairman of Essington Parish Council, has arranged the meeting. He said: "In all my years as a Councillor I haven't seen the village so united in a single cause to stop DX destroying their Community and away of life."