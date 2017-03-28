Woman and child cared for after car and taxi crash in Bilston

A woman and a child were checked over by paramedics after a crash involving a taxi and a car.

The smash happened in Lunt Road, Bilston, at around 9am.

Four people received precautionary checks from medics but nobody was taken to hospital.

West Midlands Fire Service spokesman Neil Spencer said: "The incident involved two vehicles. Smoke was coming from one of the vehicles.

"The road was blocked but nobody was trapped.

"A woman and a small child were assessed by paramedics but nobody went to hospital."