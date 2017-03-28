Great Barr fire: Severe bedroom blaze in home tackled by firefighters

A severe fire took hold inside a first floor bedroom in a Great Barr house today.

Firefighters were called to the home, in Hembs Crescent, at 10.10am and arrived in under five minutes.

Crews from West Bromwich battled the blaze using a hose reel jet whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

West Midlands Fire Service announced the fire was out by 11.43am.

A fire service spokesman said there were no reports of people being injured.