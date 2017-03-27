Man who died after being found with head injuries is named

A man who died after being found with serious head injuries in Kidderminster has been named.

Mark Beresford, aged 55, died in hospital on Saturday after paramedics were called to a house on Friday evening.

He was named by West Mercia Police today.

Officers also revealed that a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Meanwhile a 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death has been bailed by police until July.

Paramedics found Mr Beresford seriously injured after they were called to a property in Offmore Road, Kidderminster, at at around 8.30pm on Friday. He died in hospital a day later.

Staff at the hospital alerted police to concerns about the cause of the head injuries.

Police are still investigating how Mr Beresford suffered the injuries and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward..

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police enquiries are ongoing after a post mortem indicated that his death is unexplained and investigations are continuing to ascertain how he sustained injuries.

"Police ask that the privacy of Mark's family is respected at this difficult time.

"If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries please call 101 and quote incident 171s of 25 March 2017.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."