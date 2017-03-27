Boy injured in fall from bike in woodland in Sedgley

A young boy was injured after falling from his bike in woodland in Sedgley.

Crews worked to reach the boy who had fallen on bike trails in a woodland clearing by Hursthill Wood near allotments.

Specialist crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team were called to the scene at around 5.45pm.

An ambulance was joined by five specialist units which parked up in Gorge Road before paramedics made their way down to the clearing.

The boy suffered a leg injury and was taken to Russells Hall Hospital for treatment.