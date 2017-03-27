Birmingham crash: Man dies after being hit by car on Belgrave Middleway after police chase

A man has died after being hit by a car which had been pursued by police just minutes before the chase was abandoned.

Belgrave Middleway, in Birmingham, remains closed today as an investigation into the fatal crash gets under way.

The man was struck by a dark coloured Ford Mondeo as it travelled along the westbound carriageway of the road at around 11.40pm last night.

West Midlands Police said the car was being pursued from Short Heath Road in Erdington after the driver failed to stop for officers.

The pursuit was started by response officers but was then continued by specialist traffic officers.

The force said the pursuit was abandoned when the car went through a red light shortly before the crash happened.

Paramedics were called to assist but nothing could be done to save the 45-year-old pedestrian and he died at the scene.

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

West Midlands Police said the Mondeo fled the scene.

Officers are still searching for the driver and he is being urged to give himself up.

Belgrave Middleway remained closed today in both directions between Bristol Road and Haden Circus during the morning rush hour while investigations continue.

The force’s Professional Standards Department has informed the IPCC. This is procedure after a crash where a police vehicle is involved.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.