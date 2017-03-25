Road closed off as armed police called to Sandwell incident - with VIDEO and PICTURES

Armed police were called to an incident in Sandwell this afternoon.

Tower Road in Tividale was closed as a precaution and police negotiators were at the scene.

Police have confirmed that it is not terrorism related.

Five police cars and an ambulance were at the scene as armed officers made their way over to flats. They left the scene at about 2.45pm.

The Express & Star's Clare Butler tweeted from the scene:

In Tividale #Oldbury where police have cordoned off part of City Road. Seems to be an incident happening at the flats on Lye Cross Road. pic.twitter.com/k5stNq4YXY — Clare Butler (@CButler_Star) March 25, 2017

Armed officers appear to be making their way over to the flats while other police cars have just left. pic.twitter.com/YVOlRTIr1t — Clare Butler (@CButler_Star) March 25, 2017

Earlier, police tweeted:

Armed police are now at scene of incident in Tower Road #Tividale. Road has been closed as a precaution. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 25, 2017