Road closed off as armed police called to Sandwell incident - with VIDEO and PICTURES

Armed police were called to an incident in Sandwell this afternoon.

Police at the scene in Tividale. Photos: Davidshep1985
Tower Road in Tividale was closed as a precaution and police negotiators were at the scene.

Police have confirmed that it is not terrorism related.

Five police cars and an ambulance were at the scene as armed officers made their way over to flats. They left the scene at about 2.45pm.

The Express & Star's Clare Butler tweeted from the scene:

Earlier, police tweeted:

 

