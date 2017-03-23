Two men critically injured in Cannock Chase crash

Two men were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a three-car crash in Cannock Chase.

Both of the men suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the major trauma centre in Stoke after the smash, which happened at around 5.20pm yesterday.

Two cars were left with major damage after one left the road and another ended on the verge when they were involved in a crash with a third car at the junction of Birches Valley and Marquis Drive.

An air ambulance with two doctors and a paramedic onboard was scrambled from Cosford and joined two land ambulances and a support officer at the scene.

One of the casualties was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance and the second was airlifted to the same hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found two cars that had suffered very considerable damage.

“A man of approximately 30 years was airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital with multiple injuries.

“A 52-year-old man in the second car also suffered multiple injuries and was taken by land ambulance to the same major trauma centre with the second doctor travelling with the crew.

“The third driver, a 43-year-old man was assessed for back pain at the scene but chose not to go to hospital so was discharged with advice.”