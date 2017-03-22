Tipton house fire sparks £300k cannabis factory find

A cannabis factory growing plants worth £300,000 was discovered after a house fire.

It is estimated that around 300 plants were in the property in Gospel Oak Road in Tipton, next to Ocker Hill Primary School.

The fire service were called following a 999 call at 5.21am today.

Police were then called to the scene at 5.25am.

A total of 10 firefighters attended the fire at the two-storey end terrace house.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to the property at 5.21am following a 999 call.

"We sent 10 firefighters which included an engine from Tipton and an engine from Wednesbury.

"The fire was in the roof space of the two-storey end terraced house and fire fighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

"The fire damaged 90 per cent of the loft space and was put out by firefighters just after 6am."

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the fire.

Specialist officers investigated the scene.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are still ongoing.

Nearby resident Susan Bigley, 56, said: "It's worrying that this sort of thing has happened basically on my doorstep.

"I've never been suspicious of the house before but it just shows you never know what's going on behind closed doors."

Nearby resident Neil Terry said the fire was 'disgraceful' and it was a 'miracle no one was hurt'.

The 67-year-old said: "What has happened is disgraceful to be honest.

"That fire could have got more out of control if emergency services hadn't arrived so quickly. It's a miracle no one was hurt and the fire was put out."