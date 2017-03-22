Teenage van driver and younger sister rescued after van hits lorry on M6

“Honestly, he was so, so lucky!” - Rescuers speak of their shock after a teenage driver and his younger sister escaped serious injury after their van crashed underneath a lorry.

The force of the impact saw the van crushed underneath the front of the lorry in the crash on the M6 last night.

The teenage driver of a van suffered relatively minor injuries despite huge damage to the front of the vehicle.

His eight-year-old sister, who was a front seat passenger, was unhurt and did not require hospital treatment.

The crash happened at about 9.45pm on Tuesday on the southbound M6 just before junction 10a for the M54.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a blue van that was embedded under the rear of an articulated lorry.

“Due to the level of damage, it took firefighters an hour to cut away enough of the van to allow the two people inside the van to get out; throughout, the pair were receiving care from ambulance staff."

The 18-year-old driver, who comes from Warwickshire, escaped with only a broken left wrist. After being assessed by the doctor at the scene, he was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Mr McGregor added: “The man driving the lorry was unhurt but a bit shaken.”