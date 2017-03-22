'I'm hiding under a table': Midland MPs describe how Westminster terror attack unfolded

MPs from the West Midlands have told the Express & Star what they witnessed when a man broke broke through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbed an officer.

Gun shots were heard from inside the Houses of Parliament as the attacker, who also mowed down several pedestrians across Westminster Bridge, was taken down by armed offices.

Stourbridge MP Margot James spoke from under a table as police could be heard in the background shouting at people to keep back.

Whispering, she said: "I have just come out of the library and then a police officer has just told me to get back.

"I've gone into a room near to the library which is a members only room and I'm hiding under a table.

"I think I'm safe here but there is a lot of shouting outside.

"They obviously have somebody under surveillance. I am worried about the people outside. It is absolute mayhem."

Before that Ms James had come out of the chamber for a vote, and had made her way to the library along with other MPs.

She said: "I had just finished voting and I was in the library. I realised something was wrong when my friend came in and said someone had been shot.

"I was very shocked and when I looked out the window of the library I could see stationary vehicles on Westminster bridge including three ambulances."

MP for Lichfield Michael Fabricant broke the news via his Twitter account shortly after the incident.

In a series of tweets, he said: "Rumours of shots being fired.

"Major incident in the Palace of Westminster.

"I was walking briskly to a vote when crowds of MPs rushed towards me saying that shots have been fired and shouts of 'get back'.

"I am now hiding in my PA's office watching the news."

Later he added:

I am locked in my office with other MPs and frightened young researchers. We have broken open a bottle of whiskey. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 22, 2017

The same scene confronted Dudley North MP Ian Austin.

He said: "I was in the main library in the main building just doing some work. I heard some shouting. I am still in the library and I can see Westminster bridge where there are lots of lights.

"We've been told that we are not allowed to leave. I'm here with other MPs. I've been calling my staff to check they are OK.

"We are relying on the media to find out what's going on as there are lots of conflicting reports.

"I have rung my office staff who are right by Portcullis house to check that they are OK.

"I am thinking of the police because when we are all running away from it they are running towards it."

Dudley South MP Mike Wood shared his concerns on social media. He tweeted: "Praying that everyone is safe and well."