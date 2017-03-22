Black Country crashes spark delays on roads as two people taken to hospital

A crash between a bus and a car caused long tailbacks around Netherton today.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following the crash outside the Wilf Gilbert betting shop in Halesowen Road.

He was taken to Russells Hall Hospital suffering with chest pain.

Delays of 30 minutes were reported with drivers seeking to join Duncan Edwards Way particularly affected.

Meanwhile a man suffered a cut to his head in a crash between two cars in Walsall this morning.

The smash involved a Mazda and a Renault Twingo at the junction of Springvale Avenue and the A34 Birmingham Road.

It happened around 7am with delays reported back to Sutton Road.

A man in his 50s was treated at the scene before he was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.