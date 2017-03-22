Biker killed in crash with lorry near Kidderminster

A motorcyclist has died after a crash between the bike he was riding and a lorry near Kidderminster this morning.

Medics carried out life support on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the smash in Hartlebury.

An ambulance, trauma doctor and paramedic area support officer had all rushed to the Hartlebury Trading Estate after a 999 call at around 5.30am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: “The motorcyclist, a man, was in cardiac arrest and the team of ambulance staff and the doctor commenced advanced life support on scene.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”