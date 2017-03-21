Staffordshire man missing after leaving Walsall Manor Hospital

Police appealing after a Staffordshire man went missing after leaving Walsall Manor Hospital this morning.

Ben Boulton, aged 46, from Penkridge, left the hospital at around 10.30am having been admitted in the early hours.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, with a slim build, tanned complexion, short, black hair and brown eyes.

Ben, who is a diabetic and not taken medication today, is wearing navy blue trousers, black workboots, navy blue t-shirt, navy work jacket and a black beanie-style hat.

He is carrying a small blue rucksack.

Detective inspector Alan Lyford, who is leading the missing person investigation, said: "We would urge anyone who thinks they have seen Ben to get in touch as we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Ben could fall ill very quickly as a result of not taking his medication.

"Detailed searches to find Ben are now underway. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 252 of March 21.”