Delays after four car crash forced road to close in Stafford

Drivers faced long delays after a four car crash caused a road to close in Stafford.

The smash on Beaconside happened at around 8am today at the junction of Portal Road.

Seven people were treated by paramedics but no-one was seriously injured.

The road was initially closed but opened shortly afterwards, but long delays continued afterwards.

It involved a black Ford Fiesta, a silver Mini Cooper, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Fiat 500.

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The vehicles were recovered shortly after.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called at 8.03am and one crew from Stafford attended the incident.

"No-one was trapped and the collision involved four vehicles.

"Crews made the vehicles safe and seven adults were assisted by the ambulance but did not require any further medical treatment.

"We left the scene at 8:49am."