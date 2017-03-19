Smoke plumes over Sedgley after arson attack

Arsonist targeted a derelict office building in Sedgley, forcing the closure of a road.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the former Dudley Council building in Bilston Street shortly after 4pm today.

Three crews attended the incident, which sent large plumes of smoke in to the air around Sedgley.

The fire was in the rear of the single-storey building.

Police closed the road between High Street and Castle Street.

The road was reopened later with fire crews leaving shortly after 6pm.