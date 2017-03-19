Man seriously injured as car hits telegraph pole on Halesowen Road

A man was seriously injured when a car ploughed into a telegraph pole in the Black Country this morning.

The man was one of four people injured in the crash, which happened on Halesowen Road in Netherton at around 5am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a Black Fiesta hit the pole near the Dudley Canal and the badly injured man was taken to hospital.

A stretch of the A459 remained closed between Saltwells Road and Chapel Street at 10am and was expected to stay shut throughout the morning.

Interactive map of the area

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Halesowen Road, Dudley, at around 5am this morning after a black Fiesta hit a telegraph pole."

"One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and another three people suffered minor injuries.

"Anyone with information can call the collision investigation unit on 101."