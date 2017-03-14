WATCH flames burst from building in Stourbridge town centre during blaze

Flames have ripped through a building in Stourbridge town centre today causing alarm among passers-by and workers.

Three fire crews were called to tackle the blaze off Market Street at around 4.15pm.

Initially there were fears there could have people inside the boarded up building which was once Archway Veterinary Centre.

Crews from Stourbridge, Brierley Hill and Haden Cross stations were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to allow them to get close enough to douse the flames.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said around a quarter of the empty building had been affected by the fire.

Later crews from Stourbridge fire station confirmed no-one was injured in the blaze.