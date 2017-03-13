Netherton road closed as man found seriously injured after stabbing

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Netherton.

Crossley Street, off Halesowen Road, is cordoned off by police today.

Officers were called just before midnight last night following reports of a disorder near to Netherton Health Centre.

The scene of the stabbing in Netherton pic.twitter.com/SY6xXt3gDn — Richard Guttridge (@RichG_star) March 13, 2017

A 28-year-old man suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

He remains in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Colin Mattinson from Force CID said: “Investigations are on-going at the scene; officers are carrying out forensic examinations and CCTV enquiries.

"We are asking if anyone was in the vicinity of the health centre in Halesowen Road last night and who saw what happened or has any information, to contact police on 101.”

The road is close to the main shopping area in Netherton by Halesowen Road.