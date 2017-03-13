Amar Atwal death: Mum releases video of horror West Bromwich crash in police seatbelt campaign

A Black Country mother has released footage of the horrific crash which killed her 12-year-old son, as part of campaign to get people to buckle up.

Sukhi Atwal knows from tragic personal experience about the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

Her son, Amar, was sat unbuckled in the back of a car when it was involved in a horror smash as a taxi driver came shooting out of a give-way junction and smashed into the side of it.

The force of the impact threw the football-mad schoolboy from the car and he died in hospital two days later from devastating brain injuries.

Now his brave mother, who was not in the car at the time, has agreed to speak out about the importance of wearing a seatbelt as part of a police campaign.

Mrs Atwal will visit schools and speak to drivers and passengers as part of a week-long awareness campaign as West Midlands Police looks to hit home the message.

Amar was in his relative’s Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by the Vauxhall Astra in Hollyhedge Road, Stone Cross, in May 2015, ending up on its roof. He suffered serious head injuries after being flung from the vehicle.

His 12-year-old cousin, who was also in the car, suffered serious injuries but survived.

Taxi driver Nadeem Hussain, 35, from Dudley, who caused the smash, was jailed for six years in December for causing death by dangerous driving.

Amar was a youth footballer for Willenhall-based Sporting Khalsa and attended Queen Mary’s Grammar School in Walsall.

Mrs Atwal, from Great Barr, said: “We will never get over the loss of Amar; he was such a bright, intelligent, fun-loving boy.

“He was an innocent victim of the crash and there is now a huge hole which can never be filled in our lives.

“Wearing a seatbelt could have saved his life - at the very least it would have given him a better chance of survival.

“We can never get Amar back - but I just hope by encouraging both young and old to try and be as safe as possible they won’t have to go through the heartbreak we have.”

Mrs Atwal will join traffic officers and West Midlands Police Special Constable Clive Broadhurst - who campaigns on seatbelt safety at schools across the region - as part of an international seatbelt awareness campaign running from until Friday.

She will be at a roadside checkpoint urging motorists to make sure all passengers wear seatbelts and that youngsters are safely strapped in child car seats.

Constable Broadhurst - who has produced a heartfelt video featuring images of Amar and his mother that will be used during school presentations - said: “I regularly go around schools to give road safety advice and urge pupils to be strapped in - it can prevent serious injuries or even save your life.

“It has been the law for more than 30 years to wear a seatbelt and only takes a few seconds to buckle up - but it is still surprising the amount of people who don’t.

“It is very brave of Sukhi to share her experience and hopefully it will hit home how wearing a seatbelt can make a difference. She doesn’t want any other family to suffer the heartbreak she has had to endure.”

Harrowing CCTV footage released by the force as part of the campaign showed the moment Hussain’s Astra came hurtling across the junction, wiping out the Mitsubishi.

Investigators calculated Hussain, 35 was travelling at around 36mph in a 30mph zone.

But it was his actions in not stopping to give way that were so damaging. Prosecutors said there were ‘clear’ give-way marking at the junction.

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Amar’s heartbreaking final words to his mother the day before the crash had been ‘I love you mum’ as he gave her and hug and a kiss.

Officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) will be monitoring motorways and other routes across the Midlands as part of the week-long campaign and drivers who are pulled over for not wearing one face a £100 fine.

In two separate week-long campaigns across the UK last year there were more than 7,600 offences reported - and research has shown wearing a seatbelt reduces the chances of being killed in a car crash by 50 per cent.

Inspector Sion Hathaway, from CMPG, said: “We really can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Not only do you risk a fine if caught not using one but they can prove a life-saver.”