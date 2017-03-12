Teenage cyclist dies in hospital a month after he was hit by car in Great Barr

A 15-year-old boy has died in hospital a month after he was hit by a car in Great Barr.

Sean Purchase spent weeks in hospital after he was hit by ther car last month but died on Monday.

His family paid an emotional tribute and said their lives would never be the same.

Sean, from Great Barr, was riding along Wandsworth Road when he was hit by a grey Vauxhall Astra near to the junction of Bandywood Road on February 2.

Brave members of the public battled to try and save the schoolboy's life after the crash.

A quick-thinking driver used his van to shield the injured boy from further harm while a woman performed CPR until a police officer, who was in the area at the time, was able to take over.

Sean was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital under police escort for intensive treatment.

Today his family said in a statement: "Sean was the strongest person anyone could meet and we are so proud of him and have been truly blessed to have him in our lives.

"Life will never be the same for all his family and friends however his kind nature and awesome sense of humour will never leave our hearts.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support at this devastating time."

The driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with enquiries however officers continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact PC Damian Gibson at the Collision Investigation Unit on: 101 ext 843 6056 or by emailing fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk