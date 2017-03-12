Driver suffers arm and leg injuries as car smashes into tree in Walsall

A driver was taken to hospital after his car smashed into a tree in Walsall.

The car was left a wreck after the driver lost control and wrapped it around the tree in Walstead Road.

He was taken to hospital suffering with arm and leg injuries after the smash shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Paramedics tended to the injured man. Firefighters were also called to the scene.

Debris was left scattered on the pavement of the road following the heavy impact, which left the vehicle's front end completely caved in.

West Midlands Police spokesman Billy Corrigan said: "We were called by the fire service. The car crashed into the tree after the driver lost control.

"He was taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries."