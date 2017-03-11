Body found on Cannock Chase believed to be missing Rugeley man Carl Wood

A body was discovered on Cannock Chase today which police believe to be that of missing Rugeley man Carl Wood.

Staffordshire Police stated although a formal identification process has not been completed officers had 'enough proof' to identify the man as the 54-year-old.

Mr Wood was last seen on Wednesday in the Cheadle area.

A day later he was reported missing prompting officers to launch an extensive search across Cannock Chase and surrounding areas.

The force confirmed the body was discovered by search and rescue at 11am this morning stating there was not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police statement said: "The body found in Cannock Chase this morning is believed to be the missing person Carl Wood.

"Formal identification hasn't been completed yet, but officers are confident they have enough proof to identify him.

"Carl, who was 54, was last seen on Wednesday 1 March and was reported missing a day later.

"Since then an extensive search has taken place across Cannock Chase and surrounding areas.

"Sadly his body was found by Staffordshire Search and Rescue at 11am this morning.

"Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"His family have been informed and are being offered the services of specialist officers during this difficult time.

"Both Carl's family and Staffordshire Police would like to thank everyone who has been involved in helping to search for him."