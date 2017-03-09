Woman taken to hospital after car overturns by Sandwell College

A woman has been taken to hospital after her car overturned in a car park outside Sandwell College.

Firefighters, police officers and ambulance crew were all called to Euro car parks on Spon Lane this afternoon.

The female driver suffered facial injuries when her car crashed into a wall and overturned, but she managed to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived.

West Bromwich Fire Station sent eight firefighters at 1.25pm after being alerted to the incident by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a report that a car had rolled on to its roof outside the college.

"It involved one vehicle which had overturned in a car park after colliding with a wall. The crew made the vehicle safe. The driver had got out before we arrived.

"They had precautionary checks from paramedics. The woman had suffered facial injuries and was taken to Sandwell Hospital."