Five injured in three-car crash in Kidderminster

Five people were hurt after a three-car crash as firefighters worked to release those trapped in the wreckage.

The crash happened at the junction of the A442 and Curslow Lane to the south of Kidderminster yesterday.

Three people were initially trapped in the wreckage of the badly damaged cars - two in one car and one in the other.

A man, aged in his 30s, suffered a head injury, wrist fracture, a leg injury and a possible fracture to his pelvis.

He was air lifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for treatment.

Four other patients, all men, were less seriously injured.

A 35-year-old man complained of lower back pain and left wrist pain.

A 21-year-old man had a possible seat belt injury while a 24-year-old suffered hip pain and a man in his 20s had facial and leg injuries.

They were all taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital after the crash happened at around 2.45pm.

A rapid response vehicle came across the incident shortly after it had happened.

A further four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: “Two of the cars had suffered significant damage, while the third was relatively undamaged."