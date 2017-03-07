Two killed and woman seriously injured after crash near Stourport prompting investigation

A man and woman died and another woman was left seriously injured following a crash which blocked a busy road near Stourport prompting a police investigation.

The crash happened on the A451 Great Witley to Dunley road at around 4.30pm on Friday.

A green Nissan Micra and silver Volkswagen Golf were involved in the smash.

Police confirmed the driver of the Micra, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger from the Micra, a woman aged in her 40s, suffered serious injuries.

She was taken by Air Ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, where she died on Saturday.

The driver of the Golf, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious leg and wrist injuries.

She was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

West Mercia Police launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward and help the investigation.

Sergeant Lee Baker said "This was a distressing incident for all those involved including members of the emergency services.

"The collision occurred on a busy road and I would like to thank those who have already contacted us.

"The investigation is at an early stage and our thoughts are with both families who are understandably devastated."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 428S of 3 March.