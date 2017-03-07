Man dies after falling from flat window in Birmingham

A man has died after falling from a window at a flat in Birmingham prompting a police investigation.

Police were called to Stratford Road near to the junction of Camp Hill Circus, in Sparkbrook, after a man was found with serious injuries last night.

Officers arrived at around 9.55pm and a man, aged in his 50s, was found to have fallen.

West Midlands Police said nothing could be done to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCTV in the area is being examined and house to house inquiries are being carried out to establish what happened.

A force spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the fall."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.