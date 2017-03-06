Neighbours in shock over death of woman found after alley fire

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman died after a fire in an entrance way between terraced houses in Old Hill.

West Midlands Police said the body of a woman was found on Saturday in the alley, which leads to the house side door in Clyde Street.

The victim is believed to be a woman in her 30s. It is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Two fire crews from Haden Cross and one from Oldbury fire stations attended at 12.05pm.

Neighbour Michael Morgan said: “It is awful news to hear especially when it is so close to home. My thoughts are with all of her family and I hope they’re coping."

Ward councillor Caroline White said: “It’s devastating to hear and its awful news for the family, my thoughts are with them during this time.”

Other nearby residents have expressed their concerns following the fatal fire.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s absolutely awful news.

“I’m not sure how it happened but I hope all of the family are coping.

“It must be horrible for them right now.”

A police cordon was put in place during the incident but was later taken down.

More on this story: Cradley Heath blaze: Body of woman found after fire in alleyway between homes

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw a lot of police cars in the afternoon but didn’t realise what had happened until one of the neighbours told me.

"I couldn’t believe it. No one expects someone to die a stone’s throw away from their house.”