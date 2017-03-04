Fatal house fire in Cradley Heath prompts investigation

A fatal fire has happened at a terrace house in Cradley Heath today.

Fire crews attended the scene in Clyde Street, Old Hill, at 12.05pm.

Two crews from Haden Cross and one from Oldbury fire stations attended.

Station Commander Dean Harris said when they arrived they found a small fire in a terraced property.

"Unfortunately that resulted in fatal injuries," he said.

Fire investigators have also attended the scene.

Earlier today crews from Haden Cross responded to a fatal house fire in Old Hill area of Cradley Heath. Our thoughts are with the family. — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) March 4, 2017

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team were sent to the house.

Team responded to Cradley Heath fatal house fire alongside our @WestMidsFire @OFFICIALWMAS colleagues pic.twitter.com/JGIrihLStt — ☤ WMAS HART ☤ (@WMASHART) March 4, 2017

More details to follow.