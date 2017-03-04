facebook icon twitter icon
Fatal house fire in Cradley Heath prompts investigation

A fatal fire has happened at a terrace house in Cradley Heath today.

clyde street
Clyde Street where the fatal house fire happened

Fire crews attended the scene in Clyde Street, Old Hill, at 12.05pm.

Two crews from Haden Cross and one from Oldbury fire stations attended.

Station Commander Dean Harris said when they arrived they found a small fire in a terraced property.

"Unfortunately that resulted in fatal injuries," he said.

Fire investigators have also attended the scene.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team were sent to the house.

More details to follow.

