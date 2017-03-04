Driver dies after crash between lorry and car in Staffordshire

A motorist died after a crash between a lorry and a car in Staffordshire.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the fatal crash at around 4.25am today on the A38 southbound near Fradley.

The smash, near to the Fradley Arms pub, involved a blue articulated lorry and a dark-coloured Volkswagen Bora.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Bora was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, but died a short time later.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw either the Bora or the lorry prior to the crash or those that saw the smash itself.

Witnesses are asked to asked to call 101, quoting incident 144 of March 4.