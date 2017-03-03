Black Country factory charred in early-hours blaze

A Black Country factory was left charred after a blaze involving a metal spillage took hold overnight.

Firefighters were called to the rear of the building in Station Drive, Brierley Hill, at 2.19am this morning.

The flames were extinguished and the crews from stations in Brierley Hill and Stourbridge had left the scene by 5.30am.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A West Midlands Fire Service control room spokeswoman, said: “A metal spillage was involved in the fire.”