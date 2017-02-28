Drivers caught up in delays after crashes on M54

Drivers were caught up in delays of 30 minutes in this morning after crashes on the M54.

An accident on the motorway was blocking one lane eastbound between junction three for Albrighton and junction two for Wolverhampton, with traffic stretching back to Shifnal.

Another crash was reported, again eastbound, on the M54 between junctions five and six.

A further crash was causing delays on the eastbound A5, heading to the M54, between Shrewsbury and Wellington.

More details to follow.