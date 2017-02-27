facebook icon twitter icon
M6 closed overnight after 'multi-vehicle' crash

There was heavy traffic on the M6 overnight after a crash closed part of the motorway.

Picture of the crash from @HighwaysWMIDS
The road was shut between Junction 12 and Junction 13 on the northbound carriageway.

The crash happened at about midnight on Sunday and the road was re-opened in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were on the scene.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

