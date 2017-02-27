M6 closed overnight after 'multi-vehicle' crash

There was heavy traffic on the M6 overnight after a crash closed part of the motorway.

The road was shut between Junction 12 and Junction 13 on the northbound carriageway.

The crash happened at about midnight on Sunday and the road was re-opened in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were on the scene.

Recovery complete + all lanes now open #M6 N/B btwn J12 + J13 following 2 vehicle collision. No delays in the area, drive safe. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 27, 2017

It is not clear if there were any injuries.