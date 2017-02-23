Woman killed by 'Storm Doris debris' in Wolverhampton city centre

A woman has been killed by 'Storm Doris debris' in a tragedy in Wolverhampton city centre.

Part of the city centre was sealed off due to a 'very serious incident' near the entrance to the Mander Centre.

A cordon has been put in place close to Mark & Spencers and opposite at coffee shop Starbucks and the shopping centre.

There were 15 999 calls at 11.43am made to the emergency services in the wake of the incident.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service together with paramedics and police are at the scene in Dudley Street.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: “On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance in Staffordshire, who responded on a rapid response vehicle, were sent to the scene.

Wolverhampton City Council said: "Confirmation that a woman has died in Wolverhampton City Centre today. An awful tragedy and our thoughts with all involved.