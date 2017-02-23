Man cut free from car after serious crash in Bilston

A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash in Bilston tonight.

The man had to be cut free from his car after the crash on Oxford Street just after 7.30pm.

West Midlands Police confirmed his injuries were not life-threatening. He is believed to have suffered an injury to his right shoulder.

West Midlands Fire Service, which described the crash as 'serious', sent two crews to the incident, one from Bilston and one from Wendnesbury.

They had to use cutting equipment to free the man before West Midlands Ambulance Service took him to hospital.

The fire service stayed on scene until around 9pm, with the road remaining closed.