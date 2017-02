A road in Oldbury was shut by police today after a man was found with leg injuries.

The extent of the injuries of the man, on Rood End Road, were not immediately clear.

West Midlands Police was expected to release further details this morning.

National Express West Midlands said services 49, 89 and 128 were being diverted as a result of the incident, which was believed to be near the junction of Tat Bank Road.