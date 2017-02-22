Crash leaves Oldbury house with major damage as driver flees scene

A Black Country home has been left with major damage after a car smashed into the side of the building last night.

The Vauxhall Corsa came off Badsey Road, Oldbury, near Whiteheath Medical Centre and careered across grass into the attached home in Chaddesley Close.

It is believed the driver and passengers fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Plaster came off the walls of the ground floor and first floor of the house after the smash, which happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday and left the building with major structural damage.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the homeowner, who did not want to be named, said: "I was in bed and I heard a screech.

"Then there was a bang and I realised it had hit the house.

"I have been left with cracks in the house, cracks through the ceiling and an engineer has told me it has moved one of the other walls.

"All the plaster has come off the wall downstairs and it is even worse upstairs.

"It's nice to know people can drive around at midnight when the rest of us are preparing to go out to work the next day."