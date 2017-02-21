Man's body found by lake at University of Birmingham student village

The body of a man has been found by a lake at a University of Birmingham site.

Police have cordoned off an area by the university campus in Edgbaston, known as The Vale Village.

The discovery was made at around 3.30pm today at the site, off Edgbaston Park Road.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "The body of the man remains at the scene while enquires are on-going and has not been formally identified at this stage."

The Vale Village is home to more than 3,500 students in university accommodation.