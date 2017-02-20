West Bromwich road closed during rush hour after head-on smash

A busy Black Country road was closed during rush hour this afternoon after two cars crashed head on.

No-one was seriously injured in the smash which left both cars badly damaged, but one a female driver was being checked over by medics as a precaution.

The collision involved a white Mini and a silver hatchback and cause Forge Lane in West Bromwich to be blocked in both directions from shortly after 5pm.

The bumpers of both cars were badly crumpled, while debris, oil and coolant ended up covering the road, which joins the A4041 Newton Road and the A41 Birmingham Road near The Hawthorns and Sandwell Valley Country Park.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Eight firefighters are currently at the scene.

"One of the drivers, a male, got himself out of the car when the fire service arrived.

"The other driver, a female, is receiving precautionary checks from the ambulance service.

"We have requested Highways England to attend due to three litres of engine oil and coolant on the road."