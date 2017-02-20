Man escapes after flat fire near Burntwood causes damage

A man escaped from a fire in a flat which has caused significant damage today.

The blaze broke out inside the home in a converted house in Hammerwich, between Brownhills and Burntwood.

Crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands fire services attended at around 5.15am.

One flat inside the building has been destroyed by the blaze, said a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service.

The spokesman added: "A man was able to get outside of the property. Everyone has been accounted for."

Crews from Aldridge, Lichfield and Cannock stations have been at the scene.

Pictures show blacked walls outside the property caused by the flames.

Carded debris including furniture are visible inside the home.

Firefighters remain at the flat this morning. Investigations are ongoing.