A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Coseley.

The crash happened in Robert Wynd, Woodcross, at around 7.40am.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed on grassland nearby.

Paramedics treated the male cyclist for head injuries.

He was taken by road to New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton.

Police officers also attended the scene.