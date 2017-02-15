Suspected cannabis factory found after house fire near Great Barr

A suspected cannabis factory has been discovered after a house fire near Great Barr today.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a house in Hamstead Road, Handsworth, this afternoon.

More than 20 firefighters attended at the height of the blaze in the two-storey house.

The fire is believed to have caused damage around the first floor and part of the roof of the semi-detached house.

Crews from Handsworth, Aston and Ladywood stations were called at around 2pm.

House fire in Hamstead Road Handsworth. Crews from Handsworth, Aston & Ladywood. Aerial from Highgate in attendance . — S & WM Fire Control (@SWMFireControl) February 15, 2017

Our crews are still at this incident in #Handsworth - a fire involving the property's first floor and loft space. https://t.co/wATzWINGEH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 15, 2017

An aerial platform was brought in from Highgate station to allow crews to assess the scene from above.

West Midlands Police say officers believe there may be up to 200 cannabis plants inside the house.

A full investigation was yet to start as firefighters remain at the scene tackling the blaze.