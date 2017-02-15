Stourbridge pub evacuated after kitchen fire

A pub in Stourbridge was evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Flames took hold at Brewers Fayre, which is next to the Premier Inn in Birmingham Street, today.

Around 50 staff and diners were inside when the grill area caught fire at around 12.30pm at the pub.

Brewers Fayre in #Stourbridge was evacuated at lunchtime, while firefighters from the town and @FireBrierley dealt with a kitchen grill fire pic.twitter.com/h5WlkXq6zw — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) February 15, 2017

Firefighters from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge stations arrived to tackle the blaze.

They wore breathing apparatus to allow them to get inside the pub to put out the fire.

Fans were then brought in to ventilate the building that afternoon.

Crews were able to leave the scene around an hour later.