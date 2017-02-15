Baby in pushchair hit by car in Darlaston

A baby in a pushchair has been hit by a car in Darlaston.

The baby was treated at the scene for facial, shoulder and arm injuries, before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

West Midlands Police said: "Police have closed Pinfold Street in Darlaston following a collision between a car and a pushchair this morning.

"The collision took place at 10.15am.

"The baby has been taken to hospital."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 10am following an initial report of a car versus a pedestrian collision.

"We treated the toddler for facial, shoulder and arm injuries and took it to Walsall Manor Hospital.

"We left the scene at 10.30am."

Councillor Doug James, who was at the scene, said: "There are currently six police vehicles halting and controlling traffic flows.

"My first thoughts are for any injured. The police are doing a great job of re-assurance and traffic control."