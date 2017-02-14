Two people hurt in three-car crash in Netherton

Two people were taken to hospital after three cars crashed in Netherton.

A man in his 40s, driver of one of the cars, had to be cut from his vehicle before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

Another driver, a woman in her 20s, was also taken to the hospital with seatbelt injuries and pain in her right side.

Three ambulances and eight firefighters were sent to the scene on St Peter's Road at around 3pm on Tuesday.

An air ambulance was initially sent to the scene but was later called off.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "A man in his 40s had an ankle and head injury and was sent to Russells Hall hospital.

"A woman in her 20s, another driver, was out of the vehicle when we got there but said she had pain in her right side and injuries from her seatbelt."

Bus services in the area were diverted for a time after the crash.