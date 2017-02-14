BMW smashes through fence and lands in field in crash

A car ploughed off the road and crashed into a ditch near a farm.

Two passengers needed treatment from paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Blackhalve Lane, near Essington, Wolverhampton, at around 11.30pm on Monday.

The grey BMW’s bodywork had been dented as a result of the crash.

The car was still in position on Tuesday morning and the damaged vehicle had been cordoned off by police.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: “We were called by police to a car in a ditch.

"Two patients were assessed but they did not require hospital treatment.

“We were called just after 11.30pm.”

Police officers from Staffordshire had attended the scene.

Officers had taped off the area around the car to prevent access from the public.

The crash happened close to Oakley Farm. A woman also had to be freed by fire crews after becoming trapped in a car. It followed a two-car-crash in Stourbridge town centre.

Three people were involved in the crash in total but none were reported seriously injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed a woman had been taken to hospital for some precautionary checks.

Firefighters from Stourbridge and Brierley Hill attended the scene after a call at 6.50pm on Monday (13).