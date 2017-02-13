Mystery as camouflaged car rolls into River Stour

The trouble with owning a camouflaged car is that it can be difficult to find.

And that was certainly the case for the owner of this unusual looking vehicle after it went off-road into a river.

Bemused firefighters arrived at the River Stour this morning to find the car stranded in shallow water.

It is thought the camo car rolled down an embankment and into the river below. And it was fitting given its make-up that it should be found in a cold and muddy river, doing its best to blend in with the surroundings.

Fire crews were called to the water's edge off Mogul Lane at around 8.50am.

The car was empty and water rescue teams searched the river to ensure nobody had fallen from it and needed help.

The owner of the car was eventually traced after firefighters spoke to workers from nearby businesses. It was then pulled out of the water.

West Midlands Fire Service spokesman Matthew Smith said: "Crews from Brierley Hill and Woodgate Valley attended. The water rescue team was also present.

"The car came to rest in the River Stour approximately 50 metres from Mogul Lane.

"Crews gained access to the vehicle and there was an assessment of the surrounding water to check for possible casualties either side of the vehicle.

"One water unit entered the river and there was an extensive search of the water.

"We liaised with businesses and managed to contact the owner."