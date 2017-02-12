Passenger, 22, killed as car crashes into wall in Walsall

A man has died after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall in Walsall. Three other people in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to reports that a blue Suzuki Swift had hit a wall in Lichfield Road, Pelsall, at 7pm on Saturday.

A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old local man Ryan Coney, was confirmed dead at the scene.

In a statement his family said this afternoon: "Ryan was the much loved youngest son of Peter and Vivienne; and younger brother to Lee, Jemma and Tank.

"He was a keen and talented footballer who was much loved by all who were blessed to have met him."

Police are appealing for anyone with information and who may have seen the vehicle in the lead-up to the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Alan Hands, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A young man has sadly lost his life and we have specialist officers offering his family support.

"We are still at the early stages of this investigation and would ask anyone who may have seen anything to contact us as soon as possible."

To contact the unit call 101, quoting log 1970 of 11 February, or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk